1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

House Democrats examine U.S.-China tensions amid coronavirus

Washington

by: Jessi Turnure

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (NEXSTAR) — The world’s two largest economies, the U.S. and China, continue to trade barbs over each other’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Trump has questioned the accuracy of China’s official death toll and accused the country of a lack of transparency, while China has defended its handling of the virus and criticized the U.S. response as slow and ineffective.

The House Intelligence Committee examined the national security and intelligence implications of this strained relationship during a hearing Wednesday.

“COVID-19 could not have come at a worse time for the relationship,” said Dr. Evan Medeiros with Georgetown University.

The former National Security Council’s director for China painted a bleak picture of the country’s ties with the U.S., which he said may be more politicized than ever before.

“Some of these racially motivated terms that officials in the administration have used, like ‘kung flu,’ simply don’t help,” Medeiros told lawmakers.

Chairman Adam Schiff, D-CA, said the pandemic has underlined the two countries’ great reliance on each other for resources like medicine and medical supplies.

“Competing with China cannot and should not be a slogan,” Schiff said.

Rep. Terri Sewell, D-AL, worries about that competition over a future vaccine.

“And the broader impact any amount of vaccine scarcity, no matter how short lived, will have on our economic and security ties,” Sewell said.  

That’s why the China experts told lawmakers economic security will be the new national security over the next several years.

“We’re at a tremendously dangerous moment where we don’t have a framework for dealing with China,” said Orville Schell, the director of the Asia Society’s Center on U.S.-China Relations.

Schell said the U.S. government needs to rethink competition with China and change policy accordingly.

“It’s with great regret that I note that your Republican colleagues aren’t at this hearing,” Schell said.

No Republicans attended Wednesday’s virtual hearing at a time when Democrats argued bipartisan work is essential to make sure U.S.-China tensions don’t continue to escalate into the next pandemic.

Top U.S. health experts said Tuesday they are keeping an eye on a new flu strain carried by pigs in China that has not yet been shown to infect humans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss