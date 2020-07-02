1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

House coronavirus panel examines medical companies’ concerns over PPE shortages

Washington

by: Jessi Turnure

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (NEXSTAR) — A group of medical equipment distribution companies told lawmakers they have “troubling concerns” about the continuing lack of supplies for healthcare workers in COVID-19 hot spots, according to a memo from the House Oversight Committee.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-SC, read some of the companies’ warnings during a coronavirus oversight hearing Thursday, including how the supply of personal protective equipment, like masks and gowns, still isn’t keeping up with demand.

“We intend to get to the bottom of this,” Clyburn said. “Why is it that the greatest nation on earth cannot get a 63-cent mask to everyone who needs one?”

During a press briefing Thursday at the White House, President Trump insisted U.S. companies “have all the equipment they need.”

The head of the administration’s Supply Chain Stabilization Task Force, Rear Adm. John Polowczyk, told lawmakers state stockpiles have come a long way since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Seventy percent of the states have at least 30, 60, 90 days of supply on hand,” Polowczyk said.

The companies worry the administration has allowed politics to get in the way of a functional national supply chain, creating a free-for-all where each state must take charge of buying and distributing protective equipment.

“Nobody’s letting their foot off the gas,” said House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA.

Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise, R-LA, defended the administration’s response to the pandemic.

“As China was lying to us and the rest of the world, they were hoarding PPE supplies,” Scalise said.

Scalise noted one solution is to bring PPE manufacturing back to the U.S., which he said helped solve the shortage of ventilators in the early stages of the pandemic.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force still expects multiple treatments ready by fall with a vaccine early next year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

