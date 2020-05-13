1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

‘HEROES Act’: House Democrats unveil $3 trillion coronavirus relief package

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – The HEROES Act would be a historic relief bill, more than $3 trillion toward coronavirus relief. 

House Democrats plan to vote this week on their biggest relief package.

“We must put more money into the pockets of the American people,” Representative Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said.

The HEROES Act, a $3 trillion bill, includes $275 billion for testing and healthcare worker hazard pay, and a trillion dollars for state and local governments. 

Speaker Pelosi says Congress needs to think big and act now.

“There are those who say, lets just pause. The families who are struggling know that hunger doesn’t take a pause. Rent doesn’t take a pause,” Pelosi said. 

The bill also renews direct payments to individuals and small businesses. 

“It’s needed and the American people are saying spend what it takes,” Representative Eric Swalwell, D-California, said. 

Eric Swalwell says it’s a big price tag but the cost of not passing the HEROES Act is even greater.

“The American people and the heroes on the front lines are worth investing in,” Swalwell said.  

But some Senate Republicans call the package a Democratic wish-list that has no chance of passing the Senate.

“It’s got so much unrelated to the Coronavirus, it’s dead on arrival here,” Senator Lindsay Graham, R-South Carolina, said. 

Senator Lindsay Graham says money from the last package should be exhausted before approving trillions more and he says the Democrats’ bill tries to do too much.

“I want to focus on people who’ve lost their jobs, entities that’ve lost revenue,” Graham said. 

Congressman Doug Lamalfa’s a no on the bill. 

He says Republicans weren’t involved in the negotiation at all. 

“Spending three trillion dollars, that’s something you kind of need to hammer out in a bipartisan manner somewhat,” Representative Doug Lamalfa, R-California, said. 

Despite senate opposition, the bill is likely to pass the House Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss