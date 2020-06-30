1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Health officials: COVID spread will slow if everyone uses masks

Washington

Republican Senator Lamar Alexander urged President Trump to set the example

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The COVID-19 virus has killed more than 126,000 Americans and top health experts agree the coronavirus pandemic is not over.

“In the United States daily cases are increasing,” said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield.

Dr. Anthony Fauci with the National Institutes of Health said loosened state restrictions should only come when cases are actually decreasing and while following other guidelines.

“The use of masks, things like that will help to keep the level of infection in the community down which will then make it easier to get the children back to school,” Fauci said.

Public health experts say we can drastically slow the spread of the virus if everyone wears a mask in public. Senator Lamar Alexander urged President Trump to set the example.

“This simple life saving practice has become part of the political debate,” Lamar (R-TN) said. “That’s why I’ve suggested that the president occasionally wear a mask.”

Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) said Congress needs to hold the administration accountable on testing and preparing for a vaccine.

“We need a comprehensive national vaccine plan from the Trump administration as soon as possible,” Murray said.

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said the public needs more guidance.

“People are getting on airplanes, they’re going to restaurants. Where is the risk greatest and where are we relatively safe?” he asked.

Health experts say gatherings are safer when they’re outdoors.

“A congregation at a bar, inside, is bad news,” Fauci said.

Officials say a true return to normalcy will only come when safety steps are followed and a vaccine is developed.

