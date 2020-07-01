1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

GOP to block infrastructure bill over climate requirements

Washington

House Democrats passed the Moving Forward Act

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — While Republicans and Democrats agree a $1.5 trillion infrastructure package would improve America’s crumbling roads, schools and hospitals, the GOP plans to block the bill because of requirements to fight climate change.

Wednesday, the House Democrats passed the Moving Forward Act, an infrastructure package that would rebuild roads, bridges, railways and improve schools, hospitals, rural broadband and access to clean water.

Democrats maintain the pandemic makes the need to invest in infrastructure even more immediate.

Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio, July 1, 2020 (Nexstar)

“Fifty percent of America’s schools in America do not have HVAC systems that can handle COVID,” said Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon.

Oregon’s Suzanne Bonamici said the investment will pay off and “help us transition to a clean energy economy while creating high quality good paying jobs.”

Nevada’s Dina Titus said it also helps the environment.

Oregon Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, July 1, 2020 (Nexstar)

The bill “provides for more efficiencies in highway construction for example, places where you can plug in your electric vehicles,” Titus said. “More efficiencies for school construction to make them more heat efficient.”

But Republicans oppose the plan which would give more federal dollars to states that do the most to reduce carbon emissions and withhold money from states that don’t do enough.

“The Speaker has chosen to spend the House’s time this week on a multi-thousand page cousin of the Green New Deal masquerading as a highway bill,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

GOP Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri said Republicans should have more input.

“Dusting this bill with a few amendments that Republicans support doesn’t make it a bipartisan process or a bipartisan product,” Graves said.

President Trump has promised to veto this bill if it reaches his desk.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss