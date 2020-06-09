Live Now
NY-27 special election debate between Jacobs and McMurray
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

GOP senators confident their police reform bill can pass through Congress

Washington

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Two Republican senators who are teaming up to reform policing in America have high hopes their bill will make it through Congress.

“(I am) very optimistic that it will get to the finish line,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said Tuesday after meeting with Senate Republicans about the path of his new bill on police reform.

Scott, the Senate’s lone black Republican, is taking the lead for his party on the issue.

“Under the leadership of Senator Tim Scott, we’ll have recommendations to be made,” Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said.

The announcement comes just a day after Congressional Democrats made their pitch for police reform.

“So the Democrats put forward a proposal that has no Republicans supporting it. So that’s not going to become a law,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Tuesday afternoon.

Romney is joining Scott on his legislation. He also joined Black Lives Matter protests in Washington, D.C. over the weekend.

Romney’s father marched for Civil Rights in the 1960s.

“I grew up in a home where the fight for civil rights was a centerpiece,” Romney added.

Scott and Romney said they’re looking at effective updates to police training and oversight and collecting information about the use of excessive force and using the patterns they discover to support prevention.

Romney said their plan has a better chance of passing and that he already is hearing from Democrats that are willing to work together.

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) said he’s supporting the Democratic-led bill.

Jones said in a statement, “this legislation is an important and long-overdue step toward tackling a problem that we need to address.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said, “Democrats will not let this go and we will not rest until we achieve real reforms.”

Both Democrats and Republicans want to get a bill on the Senate floor and voted on by July. But which bill succeeds will be up for debate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss