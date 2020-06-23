1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

GOP police reform bill ready for Senate floor, Democrats vow to stop it

Washington

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Republican South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is eager to bring his police reform bill to the Senate floor. But a debate has already started – before the bill even gets there.

“If your goal, if your objective is to solve the issue of police reform and not campaign on the issue of police reform, the way you do that is by coming to the table,” Scott said Tuesday.

He urged Senate Democrats to get on board so they can get a bill to the president’s desk before the Fourth of July.

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Scott’s bill doesn’t do enough to address the police reforms that protesters nationwide are calling for.

“It is a cul-de-sac,” Schumer said.

Senate Democrats want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to instead take up the Democratic bill, which should pass the House later this week.

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said the Senate should work toward a compromise with Democrats before it votes on the Republican plan.

“I think that Tim Scott, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and others oughta sit down in the Senate and work out the differences in those two bills before there’s a vote,” Clyburn said Tuesday.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) warned that if Republicans don’t come to the table, “we will be here again.”

Democrats said they’ll vote Wednesday to block Scott’s bill from advancing in the Senate.

“This isn’t finished until they say it’s over. But if they won’t even start it, that tells me that this is already over,” Scott said.

McConnell said he will try to pass Scott’s bill again if Democrats succeed in blocking it.

