Ghost guns hearing splits US lawmakers about how to deal with gun violence

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Tuesday, Republicans and Democrats stood their ground as they took part in a hearing on homemade firearms.

“There is no reason, none, to treat ghost guns differently than any other gun,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said.

Blumenthal says kits and 3-D printers make it too easy for anyone to gain access to firearms.

“Because the frames and receivers in these kits are, in quotes, unfinished, none of the normal federal gun laws apply,” Blumenthal said.

“They lack serial numbers and they are purchased, importantly, without a background check,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

Shapiro says it is up to Congress and the federal government to make a difference.

“We know they’re being used to kill people. On the streets of our communities. And this body has the power to do something about it,” Shapiro said.

While Democrats support legislation to make it harder to build the weapons, Republicans say ghost guns aren’t a real problem.

“And yet here we are having a congressional hearing pretending that so-called ghost guns are a major issue,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said.

Cruz says there are other issues around gun violence that Congress can and should focus on instead of ghost guns.

“Homemade firearms aren’t any more dangerous than any other firearms and for all relevant purposes, homemade firearms are treated like any other firearm under the law,” Cruz said.

Cruz says the bill does nothing except target law abiding citizens and won’t stop criminals.