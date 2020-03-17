1  of  78
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central Allendale Columbia School Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Carpenters Local 268 CDS Monarch Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Faith Church - Brighton Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church First Presbyterian Church of Lyons Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. McQuaid Jesuit Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Monroe County Public Schools Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northridge Church Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Pittsford Community Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Museum and Science Center Seneca Park Zoo Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church The Father's House Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Florida primary still a go amid coronavirus pandemic

Washington

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — As states are beginning to postpone primaries, Florida is going on as planned and that may impact the polls.

But with just hours until polls open—Florida lawmakers are saying “the show must go on.”

Republican Congressman Greg Steube says he voted early and predicts many other Floridians did the same even though that option ended Sunday.

“I don’t think this is going to have an effect on voting in Florida,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL-17) said.

Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist says another way to avoid the polls is to walk to your mailbox.

“If they’re not feeling well, then they ought to mail in their ballot,” Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL-13) said.

But the deadline to request a mail-in ballot passed more than a week ago.

Voters can pick up and return their own “vote-by-mail” ballot on Tuesday, but that still means going in person to pick it up and then drop it back off before 7 p.m.

States like Louisiana and Georgia have already delayed their primaries.

And on Monday afternoon Ohio’s governor requested the same but was ultimately denied.

But for voters in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona—they’re still heading to the polls.

