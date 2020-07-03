1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Financial ruin could be brewing for U.S. craft breweries

Washington

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Craft breweries around America were going gangbusters — until the pandemic hit.

Now, these small businesses are struggling to stay afloat.

The Brewers Association predicts almost half of their craft breweries will be forced to close because of coronavirus lockdowns.

Bob Pease, CEO of the Brewers Association, says many of the 8,000 small and independent craft breweries in the U.S. quickly shifted their businesses models to delivery and to-go sales.

“They went from 60 miles an hour to zero. Like that overnight,” says Pease. “For those businesses, it hasn’t been devastation, but it has been close.”

On top of that, breweries are facing another uncertainty with tax breaks on beer production set to expire at the end of the year.

“It is very difficult to operate a small business if you don’t know what your tax rates are going to be,” adds Pease.

Texas Republican Congressman Roger Williams is working to make the lower rates permanent.

The current tax rates were part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. If they expire, the taxes breweries pay are set to double — something Pease says many businesses can’t afford.

“It is a collective $80 million in savings to small and independent brewers to pay those lower rates,” says Pease.

Meanwhile, Williams says the bill already has bipartisan support. He’s calling for his colleagues to quickly send the bill to the House floor for a vote by the end of July.

