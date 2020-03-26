Feds working to bring home Americans stranded abroad amid coronavirus pandemic

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Feds working to bring home Americans stranded abroad amid coronavirus pandemic

Washington

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – With the coronavirus bringing international travel to a halt, thousands of Americans have been stranded outside the United States.

“This is Secretary Pompeo’s highest priority,” State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said Thursday.

Ortagus said they have brought back over 10,000 Americans to the U.S. since the pandemic began impacting travel.

As of Wednesday, 45,000 are still searching for a way home.

“It’s going to be a logistical challenge for us but we’re going to continue to work until we have as many Americans as we can home,” Ortagus said.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill said they are working with the State Department to rescue their constituents

“Their country needs to be there for them now,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) said.

The Maryland senator said many Americans studying or working abroad simply got stuck as the pandemic spread.

Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) said a group from his state was stuck in Peru for a week but he said the State Department managed to help them get home.

“It’s my understanding that they are either on their way home or got home,” Jones said.

The State Department said if you or a family member needs help getting home, go to step.state.gov and sign in to the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program.

“You’ll have to check in with your local embassy – that’s where you’re going to get the information on the ground about charter flights,” Ortagus added.

So far, the State Department has repatriated Americans from 28 countries around the world.

And every day more sign up for help finding their way home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss