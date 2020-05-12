Fauci testifies in virtual Senate coronavirus hearing

Breaking News
156 COVID-19 deaths, 1,852 confirmed cases in Monroe County, 93 hospitalized, 19 in ICU
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Fauci testifies in virtual Senate coronavirus hearing

Washington

Health experts say we still need more testing and social distance

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday listened to advice from some of the nation’s top scientists and doctors on how Americans can start returning to normal life. 

In the historic virtual Senate hearing, the health experts testified on reopening the U.S. economy. 

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned a COVID-19 vaccine won’t be ready before children return to school in the fall. 

“I think we better be very careful we are not cavalier in thinking that children are completely immune,” he said. 

Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen said Democrats want to fix the economy. 

“Ultimately, to make this happen we have to build confidence in our visitors that it’s safe,” Rosen said. 

Frustrated Democrats like Washington Senator Patty Murray said say safety isn’t the top priority of the Trump administration. 

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spent weeks developing a detailed guide to help our communities understand how to safely reopen when the time comes—the Trump administration tossed it in the trash bin,” Murray said. 

Utah Senator Mitt Romney also questioned the administration’s response. 

“By March 6, the U.S. had completed just 2,000 tests whereas South Korea had conducted more than 140,000 tests,” he said. “So partially as a result of that they have 256 deaths and we have almost 80,000 deaths.” 

However, the Republican senator said the administration is doing other positive work. 

“On vaccines: we’ve done a pretty darn good job on moving ahead pretty aggressively,” Romney said. 

Meanwhile, top U.S. health experts say we need more testing, social distance and face coverings in public. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss