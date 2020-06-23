1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Fauci: Spike in new COVID-19 cases as states reopen is ‘disturbing’

Washington

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Several of the nation’s top health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified before a House Committee Tuesday regarding the Trump Administration’s response to the coronavirus.

During his testimony, Fauci told House lawmakers that the increase in COVID-19 cases as states reopen is disturbing.

“The next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surgings that we’re seeing in Florida, in Texas, Arizona,” Fauci said. “A couple of days ago there were 30,000 new infections.”

Fauci said he’s concerned about community spread and that testing is critical to identify, trace and isolate cases.

“We’re going to be doing more testing, not less,” Fauci said.

Despite a commitment from the nation’s top health experts to continue testing, President Donald Trump maintains his desire to slow testing.

“By having more tests we find more cases,” Trump said.

Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, said the Trump Administration’s COVID-19 response is off track.

“Feb. 27, President Trump said COVID-19 would disappear like a miracle,” Welch said.

Rep. Paul Tonko, D-New York, questioned why Trump isn’t following the advice of public health officials, such as wearing a mask.

“The president seems to believe he is above this evidence-based recommendation,” Tonko said.

But Rep. David McKinley, R-West Virginia, questioned why Americans weren’t asked to wear masks earlier.

“Do you now regret not advising people more forcefully to wear masks more earlier?” McKinley questioned.

Fauci responded: “I don’t regret that… at that time, there was a paucity of health care equipment. Now that we have enough, we recommend it.”

Fauci said now it’s clear that mask-wearing helps slow the spread of the virus.

