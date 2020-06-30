1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Fauci: Beating COVID-19 will take ‘serious effort’ by every American

Washington

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told lawmakers Tuesday that safely reopening businesses ans schools depends on how American’s act.

Fauci testified in front of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee, saying the recent COVID-19 case spikes in several states and cities that have reopened indicate that slowing the spread of the virus will take a serious effort on the part of every American.

“We’ve got to get the message out that we are all in this together,” he said.

Fauci said beating the virus will take continued social distancing and mask-wearing.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, inquired whether all Americans have access to face masks, to which Fauci said he would be in favor of an increase in production.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, took aim at President Donald Trump, arguing that he is not setting the right example.

“They’re watching him behave in a manner and encourage behavior that is directly contrary to what we’re being told,” Murphy said.

Some Republicans on the committee said wearing a mask should not be a political statement.

“Unfortunately, this simple life-saving practice has become part of the political debate…if you’re for Trump you don’t wear a mask, if you’re against Trump you do,” Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, said.

With cases rising as states reopen Fauci told Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, that he’s worried about where the country is headed. 

“We are going to continue to be in a lot of trouble,” he said.

Experts said getting back to normalcy may hinge on the nation responding together.

