1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Dr. Birx addresses how schools can open safely, mixed messages from White House

Washington

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Schools districts continue to work on how to get kids back in the classroom safely, as cases of COVID-19 soar across the U.S.

Dr. Deborah Birx spoke Thursday about how schools can re-open safely and the mixed messages coming from the White House.

“It is confusing for parents and school administrators,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, who serves on the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Birx hopes new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) will ease some of that confusion.

“So there’s a lot of factors that have to come in,” she said.

The CDC’s decision to put out new guidelines comes just days after President Donald Trump complained about the CDC’s original plans.

“Well, I think the CDC guidance is very clear, what we’re trying to really meld that with is understanding and showing where the public health tripwires are,” Birx said.

Birx said it’s important for school districts to make decisions based on where the virus is spreading.

“Cities and counties and states are all experiencing COVID differently,” she said.

But earlier this week, Trump made no such distinction.

“…but we’re very much going to continue to put pressure on governors and everyone else to open the schools,” the president said.

Birx also said it’s important for every school district to have a plan in place for what to do when a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

“They need to know what they’re going to do when they find one case, when they find five cases,” she said.

Birx said more than 47 states already have county-level plans in place to get kids back to school and expects the new CDC guidelines to come out soon.

“To really provide a road map for parents, educators and school administrators,” she said.

The president has threatened to cut off money for schools that don’t open up, but the White House has not said what specific funding that would be.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss