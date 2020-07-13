1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Doctors, nurses face ‘moral injury’ dilemma with COVID patients

Washington

Limited resources push new group to create support system

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Limited hospital resources have put countless doctors and nurses in a position where they are forced to pick and choose which COVID-19 patients receive lifesaving treatment.

The fallout from the tough decisions have lead to what some experts call “Moral Injury” — a condition that violates a person’s core moral foundation. Dr. Ron Elfenbein, an emergency room doctor, said the choices take a toll on healthcare workers.

“That’s a really hard thing to do,” Dr. Elfenbein said. “You have to be able to sleep at night after making those decisions.”

The faith-based nonprofit organization Volunteers of America has launched a new program aiming to help health care workers dealing with Moral Injury. Organizers said Resilience Strength Training (RST) is a way for workers to process the heavy, very emotional experiences that come with working the frontlines during the pandemic.

Volunteers of America’s Dr. Rita Brock said the internal conflict workers face can be harmful and likely will lead to addictive behaviors.

“The accumulation of as many failures as this crisis pandemic has caused can just wear at them to the point where they give up on themselves and the work they do and even sometimes on their own lives,” Dr. Brock said.

Visit the Volunteers of America’s site for more information on the RST program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

