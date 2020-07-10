1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

‘Disasters don’t discriminate’: Health officials push to protect communities of color from COVID-19

Washington

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As lawmakers work to pass the next round of COVID-19 relief funding, health experts are pushing Congress to protect communities of color from the virus.

“I remain concerned that the coordination and the leadership isn’t there,” Georges Benjamin from the American Public Health Association said Friday.

It’s a strong call from the nation’s health care professionals, asking Congress to do more to protect vulnerable populations from COVID-19.

“We don’t have a national strategy of any kind,” said Leana Wen with George Washington University.

Witnesses who testified during Friday’s House Homeland Security hearing called for more testing, surveillance and overall care for communities of color that they say have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

“Disasters do not discriminate. However, people do,” Chauncia Willis with the Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management said.

Illinois Democratic Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, who is also a registered nurse, asked about the dangers of disinformation being spread about the coronavirus and potential vaccines.

Benjamin said the misinformation is targeting specific areas.

“The flyers say ‘if you’re infected go to a synagogue, if you’re infected go to a minority community,’” he said.

The virtual hearing focused on the challenges minority communities are facing with access to help and what new dangers could be on the way.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) asked about the potential of her district facing the pandemic and a hurricane.

Benjamin said now is the time to prepare for that perfect storm.

“We gotta rethink and re-imagine how we’re going to protect people should we get hit with another hurricane,” he said.

Lawmakers hope to pass the next round of coronavirus relief funding in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss