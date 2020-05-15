1  of  76
Closings
Coronavirus Facts First

Dems push Heroes Act amid coronavirus crisis

Washington

by: Raquel Martin and WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats pushed forward the Heroes Act on Friday, which is a massive, $3 trillion coronavirus relief plan they say will bring immediate relief to families.

But Republicans, and even some Democrats, say they’re not on board.

Michigan Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee says the package includes drastic measures that are necessary to help Americans in a historic time of need.

“We want to make sure as we go through the next several months, they don’t lose everything they worked for,” Kildee said.

The bill includes another round of direct payments, extends unemployment benefits through the end of the year and expands COVID-19 testing. It also sends billions of dollars to local and state governments.

Missouri Democrat Rep. Lacy Clay says the plan also includes important protections to keep homeowners and renters in their homes.

“(It will prevent) them from being evicted,” he said.

But Republicans and some Democrats are refusing to support the plan, arguing it includes too many items unrelated to the crisis at hand.

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) says the plan includes 70 pages of election reforms that go far beyond the pandemic. And Kansas Republican Rep. Ron Estes is calling the plan a political ploy.

“It’s a bunch of Nancy Pelosi’s political wish list,” Estes said.

Iowa Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne says she also has concerns.

“I can’t wrap my arms around voting for a bill that increases the debt load for this country at such an astronomical rate,” she said.

Axne says it’s time for Congress to work together.

“There are a lot of pieces within it that there’s agreement on. Let’s get to those,” she said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says another relief package will be necessary but says the Heroes Act will never become law.

