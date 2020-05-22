Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Dems criticize ‘millionaire tax giveaway,’ GOP says it’s nothing new

Washington

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats on Capitol Hill say they want a tax cut included in the federal coronavirus stimulus package repealed after learning that the majority of those who benefit are millionaires, but Republicans are defending the tax provision, arguing it helps businesses facing financial turmoil.

“It’s just morally reprehensible,” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, described what he called a “millionaire tax giveaway” in the CARES Act.

He and fellow Democrats, along with about 200 other organizations around the country, say the tax break will cost the federal government billions in tax revenue, which they say is critical during a time when that money is needed to help vulnerable Americans.

“This is a moment where people ought to be called to their patriotic duty … to help their neighbors,” Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., said.

Kildee said the tax cut was supposed to help business owners struggling during closures meant to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But the nonpartisan Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation found more than 80% of the break goes to Americans who make more than $1 million yearly. The committee’s analysis found about 43,000 millionaires qualify for the break and each will save about $1.6 million annually.

“Every dollar that they take is a dollar that’s not available to help a small business stay afloat or to keep somebody from losing everything that they’ve earned,” Kildee said.

Republicans argue the break was necessary to save the economy.

“The key was for businesses was to keep cash on hand if they hadn’t already filed or to get refunds to give them the liquidity to keep the doors open,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said on the Senate floor.

He said the tool is not new.

“Maybe (Democrats) should think about President (Barack) Obama’s support for this kind antirecessionary fiscal policy,” Grassley said.

Frank Clemente, the executive director of progressive tax reform advocate Americans for Tax Fairness, said Grassley is right, but noted a few caveats:

“There is a history of this tax break, but not the amount of years they’ve allowed and not as tailored as it is to exclusively wealthy people,” Clemente said.

He said the debate in Congress should focus on the economy, not politics.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss