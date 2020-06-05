1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Democrats want to eliminate qualified immunity doctrine

Washington

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers say they want to make it easier for police brutality victims to sue law enforcement, but they say one Supreme Court doctrine stands in the way.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay, D-MO, and a growing number of Democrats are calling to eliminate what’s known as qualified immunity. This rule currently shields police officers from lawsuits. They say it contributes to police brutality. 

“We need to hold law enforcement accountable,” Clay said. “Qualified immunity needs to be eliminated.”

In 2014, Clay’s St. Louis district was the epicenter of protests after police killed Michael Brown. 

Clay says the “qualified immunity doctrine” the Supreme Court established in the 1960s shields bad cops from lawsuits and denies victims justice.

“Law enforcement or otherwise, you should not have some kind of blanket immunity to commit crimes against others to even committed murder,” he said.

Congressional Democrats are pushing new legislation to eliminate qualified immunity for law enforcement officers to make it easier for victims to sue. So far, no Republicans have signed on.

Republican Senator and former Missouri attorney general Josh Hawley says he’ll consider the bill. 

“The devils in the details. I’d like to see exactly they’re proposing to do,” he said

But ultimately, the fate of rule may be up to the courts.

“All of these legal doctrines are a balance,” Paul Schiff Berman, law professor at George Washington University.  

Berman says qualified immunity is intended to protect officials from frivolous lawsuits. But the Supreme Court may decide to narrow its scope.

“Right now, it’s being used in a way that provides essentially absolute immunity to police officers, so you could limit the doctrine,” Berman said. 

The Supreme Court could decide to take up the issue as early as next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss