1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Democrats unveil federal action plan for climate crisis, Republicans see it as over-ambitious

Washington

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House of Representatives Democrats have unveiled their plan to fight climate change.

“We are here today cause for far too long, the federal government had turned a blind eye to the impact of toxic pollution on the entire communities we are discussing today,” Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin said.

McEachin and other members of the House select committee on the climate crisis say their legislation combines climate solutions with economic growth, job creation and community development.

“Together, we can assure a better, brighter, more sustainable future for Americans across our country, while delivering justice to the communities that have been long denied such justice,” McEachin said.

The goal for the plan is to reach net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2050, which means all carbon pollution must either be absorbed or an equal amount removed.

“This climate action plan is the first step in delivering on that promise,” McEachin said.

But Republicans like Pennsylvania Rep. Fred Keller say the plan is overly-ambitious.

“It’s gonna de-stabilize something that we work to, as the United States, to become energy independent,” Keller said.

Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Meuser urges Democrats to work with energy companies instead of against them.

“There are other better ways of focusing and that’s what the private sector brings out. The private sector purifies what’s a good investment and what isn’t,” Meuser said.

Keller and Meuser expect this climate bill to fail, if it gets to the Senate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss