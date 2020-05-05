Democrats say Texan’s loyalty to Trump would influence his decisions as National Intelligence director

1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Democrats say Texan’s loyalty to Trump would influence his decisions as National Intelligence director

Washington

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — In a mostly empty hearing room, Texas Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe told senators why he should be the next Director of National Intelligence.

President Donald Trump first tapped Ratcliffe for the job last summer, but withdrew the nomination after a backlash claiming Ratcliffe wasn’t qualified.

But in February, Ratcliffe got the nod once again.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn told his colleagues on the Intelligence Committee that as a former U.S. Attorney, and Congressman, Ratcliffe has the necessary experience.

“We need to be able to count on a leader to operate free of personal or political motivation, serving only with the security and safety of the American people in mind, and I believe John Ratcliffe is the person to do that job,” said Cornyn.

But some Democrats are concerned Ratcliffe’s deep loyalty to the President will sway his decision-making.

“This is an extremely important post that demands a candidate with deep experience, credibility on both sides of the aisle,” says Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader. “Representative Ratcliffe meets none of this criteria.”

Ratcliffe says as the nation’s top spy his loyalty would be to the Constitution.

“I won’t shape intelligence for anyone, whether we are talking about the President, members of Congress, any policymakers,” says Ratcliffe.

After Committee approval, Ratcliffe’s nomination would faces a full Senate vote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss