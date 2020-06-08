Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Democrats begin push for police reform nationwide

Washington

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ House and Senate Democrats unveiled their plans for police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Floyd died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes, despite the fact he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe. Four officers, including the one who kneeled on Floyd’s neck, have been charged in his death.

House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, said transforming the pain caused by Floyd’s death begins with transparency and accountability in policing.

“We’ve heard our people cry out – ‘I can’t breathe,'” he said. “We see you, we hear you, we are acting.”

On Monday morning, Democrats gathered in Emancipation Hall and kneeled for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in Floyd’s memory.

Then, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus, the lawmakers outlined provisions of what they are calling the “Justice in Policing Act.”

The new legislation would ban police chokeholds – including the kind used by police officers in Floyd’s death – end racial profiling and make lynching a federal hate crime.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said he wants to see the Senate take up the bill by July.

“Democrats are going to fight like hell to make this a reality,” Schumer said.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-New York, said the bill also addresses systematic racism in police forces nationwide.

“We can’t be blind to the structural racism and injustice that pervades far too many of our law enforcement agencies,” he said.

But the Trump Administration maintains that policing problems aren’t the issue.

“I do not think that we have a systemic racism problem with law enforcement officers across this country,” Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said. “Do I acknowledge that there are some law enforcement officers that abuse their job? Yes.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump agrees.

“Hedefinitely believes there are instances of racism, but he believes our law enforcement are the best in the world,” McEnany said.

The bill could be up for a vote in the House later this month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss