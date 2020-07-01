1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Democrats back $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill, Republicans suggest alternative plans

Washington

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House Democrats have pushed a massive infrastructure bill.

“We have to invest in our infrastructure,” Pennsylvania Rep. Matt Cartwright said.

Cartwright says the $1.5 trillion in the Moving Forward Act will rebuild America’s roadways, bridges, and expand broadband in rural areas.

“We have to reinvest in ourselves and in our economy. These are the things that enable our manufacturers to ship their products around the world. These are the things that keep our economy moving,” Cartwright said.

The bill also provides funds for repairs in the nation’s schools, which Pennsylvania Rep. Dwight Evans says is overdue.

“If you’re talking about upgrading our education system or change your education system, the physical facility has a lot to do with it,” Evans said.

But some Republicans are critical of this bill and say it’s a Democratic wish list, without enough public input.

“The projects will be selected largely by government,” Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Meuser said.

Meuser brought his own bill to the table, which would rely on private investment.

“It would be privately-managed, privately run, regulated by the [feds], it would be a government-sponsored enterprise,” Meuser said.

But Evans says the problems are too big to be handled privately.

“Those roads, those bridges, with all the due respect are not going to be addressed by any private company,” Evans said.

The president is outspoken against the House bill but Evans and Cartwright say they expect to work with the Senate to find the right solution.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss