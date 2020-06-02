Breaking News
Dem lawmakers ‘horrified’ over Trump’s Bible photo op

Washington

by: Alexandra Limon

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Democratic lawmakers blasted President Trump’s use of federal police to forcefully clear away peaceful protesters outside the White House so he could have a photo op holding a Bible at a church across the street.

But Texas Republican Ted Cruz said he was glad “the president yesterday led by going to St. John’s church, a historic church in our capitol city, that was fire bombed by terrorist.”

The fire happened Sunday night.

Trump walked across the street moments after a Rose Garden address in which he described himself as the “law and order president.”

“As we speak I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers,” Trump said.

But as he was talking federal police officers deployed flash bangs and gassed peaceful protesters.

“And beat them so they could clear the area, so the president could come out and go forward,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Hawaii Democrat Sen. Masie Hirono was even more direct. “I was horrified to see the president of the United States against peaceful protesters so he could get a photo op in front of St. John’s Episcopal church.”

