1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Debate over wearing masks becoming ‘too politicized’ on Capitol Hill

Washington

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Wearing a mask has become a contentious debate throughout the United States in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of being a matter of health, doctor and Congressman Greg Murphy (R-NC) said whether to wear a mask is becoming a political question, especially on Capitol Hill.

“It’s becoming too politicized,” Rep. Murphy said Monday.

Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) criticized some of his Republican colleagues on Friday for showing up to a coronavirus hearing without a mask on.

But Georgia Republican Congressman Buddy Carter insists this isn’t a political issue.

“I’ve seen just as many Republicans wearing face masks as I’ve seen Democrats,” Carter said.

Republican senators like David Perdue of Georgia, Tim Scott of South Carolina and Thom Tillis of North Carolina consistently encourage constituents and social media followers to wear masks.

“There are a lot of people I know that get offended when I just beat the drum on social distancing and wearing a mask,” Tillis said last week.

As more Republicans advocate for Americans to wear masks, President Donald Trump has yet to call for Americans to wear them or publicly wear one himself.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said mask usage is a local and a personal decision.

“It’s his choice to wear a mask,” McEnany said Monday during a White House press briefing.

Republican Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne agreed.

“That’s up to him,” Byrne said Monday.

But Congressman David Price (D-NC) said Monday, “you just have to work around the president.”

Vice President Mike Pence publicly supported mask-wearing on Sunday, especially when social distancing isn’t possible.

“We encourage everyone to wear a mask,” Pence said.

LATEST FROM THE NEXSTAR DC BUREAU:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Destination NY

    Trending Stories

    Don't Miss

    More Don't Miss