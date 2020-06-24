1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Crowds expected at Trump’s shipyard tour in Wisconsin

Washington

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump will jet off on Air Force One to hold a public event in Wisconsin, a battleground state.

White House Trade and Economic Adviser Peter Navarro says Trump will tour the Marinette Marine shipyard near Green Bay, which was recently awarded a multi-billion-dollar federal contract for new Navy ships.

This tour comes just 48 hours after a rally in Arizona.

“He’s going there to celebrate jobs that we urgently need to defend this country,” Navarro said. “It’s going to provide thousands of jobs in Wisconsin, Michigan and across the supply chains in the Midwest.”

Navarro expects large crowds to greet the president and did not express concern about spreading the coronavirus.

“We’ll take all precautions but you’re going to see big ships and enthusiastic workers who love this president,” he said.

But Democrats call the trip a distraction and say the president should be more focused on the country’s problems than his re-election.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-IL, calls the trip counterproductive.

“He’s more worried about campaigning than the Americans getting sick of every day,” she said. “I wish he would actually focus for a change and do his homework and study up on what we need to do fight this pandemic.”

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-WI, welcomes the jobs, but says Trump needs to protect them from future outsourcing.

“It’s not enough for him to take credit for a decades-long tradition of shipbuilding in Wisconsin. He needs to finish the job,” she said.

Thursday will mark his second visit to the Badger State this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

