Coronavirus worries: Virginia senators want US to stop relying on foreign-made pharmaceuticals

1  of  78
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central Allendale Columbia School Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Carpenters Local 268 CDS Monarch Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Faith Church - Brighton Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church First Presbyterian Church of Lyons Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. McQuaid Jesuit Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Monroe County Public Schools Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northridge Church Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Pittsford Community Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Museum and Science Center Seneca Park Zoo Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church The Father's House Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Coronavirus worries: Virginia senators want US to stop relying on foreign-made pharmaceuticals

Washington

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Many of the drugs we rely on in our daily lives come from foreign countries, like China.

With the coronavirus outbreak, some members of Congress want to restrict that.

“We need to make sure that our drug supply is safe, is secure and is American-sourced,” Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said.

Warner wants the United States to stop relying on foreign countries for pharmaceutical products, especially in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The possibility that this is the first of potentially other viruses that we may see sweep our nation and the world. we have to recognize that as a reality,” Warner said.

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Warner requests HHS develop a short-term strategy to ensure access to medical supplies and a long-term plan to reduce reliance on foreign supply chains.

“Shouldn’t we be considering this a national security issue?” Virginia Sen. Time Kaine asked.

Kaine believes continued reliance on other countries, like China, for drugs or other supplies will put the United States at a severe disadvantage if a global outbreak happens again.

“It’s not malicious, it’s just natural that if it’s being produced somewhere else and they have a problem, the first priority on the use of it is going to be in that country, not in the United States,” Kaine said.

Warner says this will require a partnership between the public and private sectors, including the speedy FDA approval of American-made drugs.

“So that we can check for safety and efficacy, but also make sure that we get this drug to market as quickly as we can,” Warner said.

Both senators hope federal health officials will consider this option to bring drug manufacturing home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss