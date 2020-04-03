Breaking News
14 COVID-19 related deaths in Monroe County, 436 confirmed cases, 28 patients in the ICU
Coronavirus response: Lawmakers divided on next phase of relief

Washington

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – While staying at home, your lawmakers are working on the next steps in the battle to save lives, jobs and the economy during the coronavirus outbreak. But they are divided on what should come next.

“We are gonna need at least one more round of stimulus investment,” Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-NC) said.

The North Carolina Democrat said lawmakers are already at work on more coronavirus relief funding. He said he’s been talking with his colleagues about rolling out a large infrastructure package in the coming weeks.

“Infrastructure is very important to Eastern North Carolina because it will include rural broadband,” Butterfield said.

South Carolina Congressman Joe Cunningham (D-SC) said he wants to help the struggling food and beverage industry in his state.

“It’s something I’ve talked with leadership directly about – making sure the tourism, food and beverage industry, it’s the backbone of our economy down here and it’s hurting right now,” Cunningham added.

As those Democrats are pushing for more relief for their communities, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is on board.

But Republican leaders in the House and Senate – and at the White House – have a different take on what should happen next.

“Let’s wait and see,” White House Chief Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow said Friday.

Kudlow wants to let Phase 3 take effect before taking any more action.

“There’s no doubt the most prudent decision we can make is to see how Phase 3 impacts the American people,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said Friday.

Scott said Congress should not rush into the next phase. He said should wait and see how much more help the country and the economy need.

In the meantime, Kudlow said President Donald Trump remains ready to act.

“If we need to do more we will do more,” Kudlow said.

Congress won’t take action on any plan until lawmakers return to Washington toward the end of this month.

