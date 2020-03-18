1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Onario County Safety Council Banquet at Club 86 Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Roosevelt Children's Ctr. Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Village of Wolcott Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Coronavirus relief package making its way to President’s desk after major hold-up

Washington

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — A multi-billion-dollar coronavirus relief package is waiting for the Senate’s approval.

Texas’ Senators both say the Senate should act as soon as possible to move the coronavirus relief bill to the President’s desk — the morning after a Congressman from Texas single-handedly held up the bill for most of the day on Monday.

In his final hours of self-quarantine, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz says he’s ready to get back to work.

“I’ve been working from home, actively engaged on the phone, on email and the internet and then tomorrow I will be flying back to D.C.,” says Cruz. 

Cruz isolated himself after coming into contact with two individuals with coronavirus.

Back in Washington, Texas’ other Senator John Cornyn says the healthy members of Congress need to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

The multi-billion -dollar package would extend unemployment insurance, ensure paid leave for some workers, and provide free testing for people who need it.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he’s ready to send the bill to the President’s desk but for a while, one Texas Congressman stood in the way.

On Monday, Texas Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert delayed progress on the bill until he could review the details.

But late Monday, Gohmert ultimately withdrew his objection.

Now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will stay in session until  they pass the relief bill.

