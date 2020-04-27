1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Coronavirus crisis: Senate Democrats push proposal for worker relief

Washington

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Those out of work during the coronavirus pandemic may find themselves wondering when things will go back to normal.

“This is gonna take some time,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) said.

Democratic lawmakers from Alabama to Vermont want to get money in the bank accounts of workers who need it most.

“We’re still gonna be seeing people not working but that are gonna need a paycheck,” Jones added.

Sen. Jones wants to create a “PAYCHECK SECURITY” grant.

“It’s not just for small businesses or large businesses. It would be for non-profits, it would be for a business of any size that has lost about 20 percent of their revenue,” Jones said.

Jones’ plan would cover salaries and wages of up to $90,000 plus benefits for each furloughed or laid-off employee.

It would also send money to directly to employers to cover some business operating costs like rent, utilities and maintenance.

Jones tells me his plan is different than the recently-replenished Paycheck Protection Program because it cuts out bankers and business loans and sends the money directly to employees through their payroll plans.

As states look toward re-opening their economies, Jones hopes this provides some cushion to allow workers to stay safely at home as long as necessary.

“So we can do it the right way and not try to rush it and open and get businesses going when it’s too early to do so,” he said.

Democrats hope to include this proposal in the next phase of coronavirus aid from Capitol Hill.

But so far, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has not yet agreed to allow a vote on another relief package.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss