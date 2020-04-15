1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Coronavirus crisis: Pentagon officials outline plan to protect military members

Washington

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Pentagon officials on Tuesday outlined ways they can keep United States servicemen and women safe from the coronavirus.

It comes just one day after a sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt died of COVID-19. Nearly 600 sailors on the Navy ship have tested positive for the virus.

“Our condolences go out to his family,” Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said.

General Milley says the Department of Defense is working – much like the rest of America – to ramp up coronavirus testing.

“Especially for groups that are going to be in tighter quarters,” he said.

The increased testing is just part of the Pentagon’s efforts to protect servicemen and women.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he’s sent out eight directives in the past weeks. They include requiring social distancing to a travel ban to and from some U.S. bases.

“This is a necessary measure to keep our people safe and our military ready to act,” Esper said.

The Department of Defense hopes to increase the amount of testing in the next 45 days.

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) wants service members to know if they’ve contracted the virus, and for the Department of Defense to deploy antibody testing.

“Testing, testing, testing,” he said. “This certainly should be a clarion call for all of us.”

Esper says the military will continue to work through the chain of command to change longstanding military practices that might allow the virus to spread.

“How do you get 6-foot distance on a sub, or even a carrier for that matter?” Esper said. “So the challenge will always be implementation.”

The Pentagon says as the U.S. military fights the battle against the virus, it remains ready for whatever challenge it might face.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss