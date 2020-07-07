1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Convention countdown: How coronavirus is impacting preps for RNC in Florida, DNC in Wisconsin

Washington

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — We’re less than six weeks away from the start of the Democratic National Convention, followed immediately by the Republican National Convention.

The two very different campaigns of Democrat Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump are preparing for two very different conventions.

“We’re doing it in a way that will keep Americans safe,” the Democratic National Committee’s Battleground States Director David Bergstein said.

Democrats will hold a scaled-back convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. while Republicans will hold two events: a business meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina and a three-day celebration in Jacksonville, Florida.

“We’re really excited to now be able to hit two cities,” Elizabeth Harrington, the national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee said.

Bergstein said Democrats drastically altered their plans due to the coronavirus.

“I think the approach the two parties have taken to the conventions are really reminiscent of the approach that Democrats and Republicans have taken to the coronavirus,” Bergstein said.

Democratic delegates will stay home – business will be done remotely and voters will meet virtually.

“We think that allows us to keep our delegation safe and still do the business that’s needed at our convention,” Bergstein said.

Harrington has a different take on Democrats downsizing.

“I don’t think they can fill the seats,” she said.

Harrington wants the Republican convention to showcase the contrast between the campaigns.

“We’re really excited to have this event. We want a big crowd and we want to have safety measures in place so people feel safe,” Harrington said.

She said those safety measures will include temperature checks and offering masks to those attending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

