Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Congressional Black Caucus lays out goals, agenda to follow-up on Justice in Policing Act

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – The Congressional Black Caucus — a group of lawmakers in Washington that focuses on issues impacting the African American community — set an agenda Wednesday morning that would go far beyond police reforms. 

Congressional Black Caucus members say their campaign needs to move beyond policing reform.

“The movement for justice has now expanded to include a call to end systemic racism in the United States,” Representative Karen Bass, D-California, said.

Congresswoman Karen Bass says the CBC plans to take on a wide range of reforms from health care and education to what they see as systemic racism in voting.

She says the caucus has been working on these issues for years.

“The difference is this time, the CBC will be supported by a national movement–beginning to penetrate into the consciousness of Americans,” Bass said. 

CBC members are sponsoring bills to study the impacts of slavery on African Americans today.

One such measure, HR-40, explores reparations, the controversial idea of making payments to descendants of slaves to make amends for slavery.

“The work on HR 40 is very much an active movement,” Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, said. 

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says Americans must understand the legacy of institutional racism to help prevent it in the future. 

“We’re moving pretty quickly. We believe it’s that kind of expansive legislation,” Lee said. 

But Bass says the CBC is in this for the long haul.

“It’s not just about what we can get done in this session, it’s the ongoing struggle that we face that will continue,” Bass said. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

