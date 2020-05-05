1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Congress pushes for childcare funding on next relief package to increase to $50 billion

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Some members of Congress are hoping to negotiate a major increase in spending for childcare in the next coronavirus relief package. 

They argue every other sector of the economy depends on it. 

Congress approved $3.5 billion dollars for childcare in the first cares package. 

House Democrats are now asking for at least $50-billion in the next one. 

“The figure that was in the first package was the result of a negotiation. It was not a reflection of the depth or the need for investment,” Representative Katie Porter, D-California, said. 

Congresswoman Katie Porter says if childcare centers begin to close, it will have a devastating effect on the economy. 

She says workers in every industry rely on childcare.

“Making sure we have quality and affordable childcare is really a massive investment in our economy,” Porter said. 

Many states are starting to lift their stay-at-home orders which means millions of Americans with children at home, may soon have to go back to work.

“I don’t see how we can restart our economy unless we’ve got childcare facilities open,” Representative Mike Levin, D-California, said.  

Democrat Mike Levin says many childcare facilities have been unable to get emergency government loans and might close if Congress doesn’t act.

“More specific funding is absolutely necessary,” Levin said. 

“If Democrats are going to come with a big wish list of all the other stuff they’ve ever hoped for, that’s going to be a bill that fails pretty fast,” Representative Doug Lamalfa, R-California, said. 

But Republican Doug Lamalfa doesn’t think a $50 billion investment in childcare belongs in a coronavirus relief package.

“The focus of all these bills should at least stay in the ballpark of addressing the disaster,” Lamalfa said. 

House Democrats say childcare is a huge issue and will be even after the coronavirus crisis passes. 

