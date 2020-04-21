Congress could approve more funding for small businesses by end of the week

Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Tuesday briefing
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Congress could approve more funding for small businesses by end of the week

Washington

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Congress is one step closer to re-filling the Paycheck Protection Program, which grants money to small businesses to keep them afloat during the pandemic.

The fund ran out last week, but new money could be approved by the end of this week.

It appears the Senate will vote to approve new funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, which doles out grant money to shuttered small businesses to pay their employees during the pandemic.

“I think this agreement, this bipartisan agreement, today is a good step,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

Brown said he is satisfied with the deal, which includes $310 billion for the PPP, plus an extra $75 billion for hospitals and another $25 billion for coronavirus testing.

“I’m hopeful the House will move quickly on this as they have in the past,” he said.

Indiana Republican Rep. Larry Buschon also supports the plan.

“The stuff that’s in there, I don’t have a problem with,” he said.

But some House Democrats, including Ohio’s Tim Ryan, don’t think it goes far enough

“We need a trillion dollars, at least, for small businesses,” Ryan said.

Other Democrats said they’re concerned the measure doesn’t include funding for local and state governments.

“I get small businesses, I get airlines,” New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “How about police? How about fire? How about healthcare workers.”

And some Republicans, like Bushon, also worry the plan adds on to the country’s debt, even before all the money from the CARES Act is used up.

“But if that’s what it takes to get the PPP program replenished, then I think it’s a fair compromise and I’ll support it,” he said.

House members say they expect to return to Washington for a vote by the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss