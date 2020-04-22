1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Congress can’t agree on how to vote remotely during pandemic

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – To keep lawmakers and their staff safe during this pandemic, Congress is considering ways to vote remotely but party leaders can’t agree on how to get it done. 

Congress agrees, it’s time to find a way to work and vote from home but Republicans say Democrats are rushing into an important decision.

“Why would you bring people back, jam through a proxy vote without having worked with both parties,” Representative Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said. 

The Democratic plan would allow some lawmakers to stay home and choose another lawmaker in Washington to cast votes for them. 

McCarthy says that’s not what voters expect from their elected representatives.

“They lend their voice to a person they hold accountable every two years. In a proxy, the constituents did not lend their voice,” McCarthy said. 

“What’s this going to be like even after we relax social distancing, congress is going to change,” Representative Nanette Barragan, D-California, said. 

Congresswoman Nanette Barragan says proxy voting isn’t a drastic measure despite Republican claims. 

“You have committee hearing rooms where they’re so small, you can’t have the six feet separation,” Barragan said. 

House Republicans say they’re open to other measures that allow lawmakers to vote remotely but Democrats say they haven’t discussed alternatives, they were all in on proxy voting.

House rules committee chairman Jim McGovern says proxy voting was an easy solution that could be implemented quickly and he says Congress can’t ignore the issue.

“It’s not just a danger to us and our families, it’s a danger to other people we’re coming into contact with. It’s a danger to our staff,” Representative Jim McGovern, D-Massachusetts, said. 

Republicans and Democrats say they will talk and try to come up with a telecommuting plan both parties can support.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss