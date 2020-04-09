1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Congress breaks tradition during pandemic; House members can submit bills electronically

Washington

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Faced with the prospect of an extended absence from Washington, the House of Representatives is moving at least some of its work online.

“It is a smart thing to move us forward,” Virginia Rep. Don Beyer said.

For at least the next two weeks, lawmakers like Beyer and Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott are required to submit proposed legislation and other documents electronically.

“It’s going to be great to be able to continue to not just file bills but gather another 10 or 15 cosponsors on a bill,” Beyer said.

“It makes it possible to introduce bills and resolutions without actually having to show up,” Scott said.

Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger says this makes a difference for those who live far away from the nation’s capital.

“That travel back and forth has implications not just for the members who may have to travel far, much farther than I do, but also for our local communities,” Spanberger said.

House members say this break from tradition could advance the use of technology in Congress.

“This may be a foreshadowing of remote voting in the future,” Beyer said.

“We need to automate more of government. We need to make it more user friendly,” Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett said.

Burchett is embracing the change and agrees the electronic options could help the government work more efficiently. But for now, while they could be extended, the new filing methods are only in place until April 19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss