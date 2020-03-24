Clinical trials begin for drugs that might help treat coronavirus symptoms

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Clinical trials begin for drugs that might help treat coronavirus symptoms

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Clinical trials begin today for drugs that might be helpful treating coronavirus symptoms.

Some health experts worry we may run out of their supply before we even know whether they’re successful in combating the virus. 

There’s already a shortage of key drugs that might treat coronavirus symptoms and the FDA isn’t even sure if they work yet. 

“What that means right now is that supply chain channels are depleted of both of these products,” Soumi Saha with Premier Inc. said. 

Soumi Saha, with healthcare company Premier Inc., says demand among hospitals  for the drugs hydroxy-chloroquin and chloroquine have gone up 300 and 3000 percent respectively. 

These same drugs are used to treat medical conditions like arthritis or lupus. 

As hospitals order them in large quantities preparing for coronavirus patients, those who need them now may suffer.

“They may have some difficulty obtaining those drugs,” Saha said.

Saha says mass producing more of these drugs won’t be easy.

The active pharmaceutical ingredients in them come from overseas. 

“There may be spot shortages. We’re keeping an eye on that,” FDA Director Dr. Stephen Hahn said.

FDA Director Stephen Hahn says if the drugs can treat the coronavirus, his agency will work with the federal government to produce them quickly. 

“We’re trying to increase manufacturers’ production, both domestic and international,” Hahn said.

“They’re relatively safe medications, so there’s probably no down side,” Representative Ami Bera, D-California, said. 

Congressman Ami Bera is cautiously optimistic about the drug trials but he says because they’re in short supply, they should be prescribed carefully. 

“If in fact we see positive results from this, we ought to prioritize the use of these medications for hospitalized patients,” Bera said. 

The FDA wants these trials to be a top priority as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss