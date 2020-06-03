Live Now
Capitol Hill protesters call on lawmakers for action on policing

Washington

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Hundreds of hands raised up in front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as protesters called out for the attention of the elected officials inside.

“Who’s putting these people in positions of power?” Alayshia Florida, one of the protesters, said.

Florida joined those wanting answers for the police tactics that led to the death of George Floyd, along with many other black men and women.

“We have to keep burying our brothers and sisters and for what, because of the color of our skin?”

During a moment of silence, protesters laid on the ground remembering those that have died. Several minutes later, they were up moving toward the center of the Capitol complex.

The demonstrators were gathering there to hear from those giving speeches while the Senate was is inside working.

Ayanna Johnson said she went to the rally out of concern for her 13-year-old brother and wants lawmakers to pass legislation to keep him safe.

“Make sure you call me when you get here, make sure your location is on. I shouldn’t have to do that,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the people outside the walls of the Capitol Wednesday give her hope.

“Just seeing everyone here – all shapes, all colors, all sizes – it’s beautiful and it’s very heartwarming,” she said.

Congressman Sanford Bishop (D-GA) promised legislation is coming to address policing in the country.

“We have a lot of work to do. But I believe the country is at a point where we are committed to do that,” Bishop said Wednesday.

