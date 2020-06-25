1  of  74
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Can the U.S. Senate agree on a police reform bill?

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, Senate Democrats blocked Republicans from taking up “The Justice Act” to overhaul policing.

Democrats say the Republicans’ bill is flawed and a nonstarter, but Republicans argue it’s a starting point.

As both sides try to advance their own measures – what’s next?

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn says protesters nationwide are calling for action, and Republicans delivered.

“Senator Schumer asked Senator McConnell to bring a bill to the floor before July 4, which he did, and now they are going to filibuster their own bill?” asks Cornyn. “I don’t get it.”

Cornyn says The Justice Act would hold police officers more accountable. 

He says it would provide incentives for police departments to ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants — and it would create a commission to study racial injustice.

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the Republicans proposed “the legislative equivalent of a fig leaf.”

“The bill doesn’t ban chokeholds, it doesn’t ban no-knock warrants, it does nothing to stop racial profiling,” says Schumer.

Democrats instead want a vote on their own bill that mirrors House Democrats’ “Justice in Policing Act.” 

It’s expected to pass in the House as early as Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he hopes to try again to pass the Republicans’ bill before the July 4 recess.

