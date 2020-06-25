Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Can Democrats and Republicans reach deal on police reform?

Washington

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed their police reform bill, sending it off to the Senate.

But with no Republican support and with Democrats having blocked the GOP’s plan in the Senate Wednesday, the matter has hit gridlock.

Dubbed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, the Democrats’ plan has support from the nation’s top civil rights groups. Supporters say it will bring systematic change by giving victims of police abuse more power to sue, mandating racial bias training and banning tactics like no-knock warrants and chokeholds.

“It would outlaw what happened to George Floyd. The Senate bill suggests that (police) shouldn’t do that any longer,” Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., said.

Republicans from both chambers almost unanimously oppose the Democrats’ bill, saying Democrats are unwilling to compromise and are playing election-year politics.

“They don’t care anything about the Black community,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said. “Republicans can never get credit for a bill dealing with race issues.”

He said he was “very pessimistic” about the process moving forward.

“Until they decide that they actually want to have a discussion, there’s no place to go,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said.

“I think we have to keep the dialogue going. This bill is that important,” Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said.

She said there is common ground to focus on.

“Somewhere between 70% and 80% of what we were proposing was in the Democrats’ version,” Ernst said.

But so far, Democrats aren’t budging.

“If the most significant aspects of it are compromised of the 30% that’s not in it … that’s the problem,” Kildee said.

Lawmakers on both sides say they want to strike a deal and many are calling on leadership to come to the table.

“This is case where the public is unified,” Kildee said.

“History will judge this moment,” Rep. Lacy Clay, D-Mo., added.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss