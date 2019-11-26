Brief evacuation at Capitol, lockdown at White House over small plane

The U.S. Capitol is seen as the House is set to begin public impeachment inquiry hearings as lawmakers debate whether to remove President Donald Trump from office, in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. At left is the Peace Monument. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated amid concerns about a small aircraft in the area. Officials say the plane violated airspace rules in the restricted area on Tuesday.

The evacuations were ordered as a precaution and lasted about half an hour.

The U.S. Secret Service says personnel at the White House were told to remain in place.

The White House is currently under lockdown – reporters have been evacuated from the North Lawn and are not able to leave the briefing room. pic.twitter.com/JZk9Zg7teg — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) November 26, 2019

Capitol Police sent a notification of a potential threat shortly after 8:30 a.m., and the evacuations were ordered. People were allowed back in after about 30 minutes.

