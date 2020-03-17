1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Onario County Safety Council Banquet at Club 86 Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Roosevelt Children's Ctr. Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Village of Wolcott Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Bipartisan push for cash to Americans during coronavirus

Washington

Plan may be to send $1000 to each adult in US

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Congress is working on a second coronavirus related aid bill and now the federal government is considering sending Americans cash to help them and the economy. Republicans, Democrats and President Trump have expressed support for the plan and are working out the details.

Many Americans around the country are already out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Trump Administration is considering sending money to help workers through the crisis.

“We’re looking at sending checks to Americans immediately,” said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin at a Tuesday press conference at the White House.

“I think we have ways of getting money out pretty quickly and very accurately,” President Trump said.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was the first to suggest the idea of giving each adult in the US $1000 to deal with the economic impact of the pandemic.

“It’s going to take a while,” Romney said. “We have to go through the legislative process. We have to get it signed by the President, and then ultimately the IRS would be cutting the checks.”

Romney added the plan “would probably be phased out for people who are earning, let’s say, $75,000 as an individual.”

Las Vegas Rep. Dina Titus, a Democrat, said the money would help casino and hotel employees who are out of work.

“If that will put food on the table or pay one month’s rent, I don’t have any objection to it,” Titus said. “I would support it.”

Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota said he wouldn’t rule out any possibility but, “to me, it seems like it doesn’t fix the underlying problem. I’d rather see the foundations of our economy secured.”

Trump also met with leaders of the airline and tourism industry to discuss how to help their businesses.

Democrats say any industry bail-out would need to benefit workers.

Titus said that money can’t be used to “give bonuses or salary increases to chief executives.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss