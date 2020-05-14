1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Annual DC candlelight vigil goes virtual to honor fallen officers

Washington

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – One by one the names of 307 members of law enforcement were read aloud.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial moved its annual candlelight vigil for officers who lost their lives in the line of duty to the internet virtual vigil.

“Due to COVID-19 this years’ memorials event could not be held on the National Mall,” Marcia Ferranto, CEO at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum, said.

Ako Cromwell lives in nearby Virginia and is a former Athens, Georgia police officer who came to D.C., to light a real candle of his own on behalf of families from Georgia and Alabama that couldn’t be there themselves.

“I’m sure for them it will be very emotional also not having the opportunity to be here in person,” Cromwell said.

Cromwell called the families as he arrived so they could feel like they were there.

This year’s names were added to the memorial wall in time for the vigil but no crowds were here to see them.

Families who had hoped to attend the vigil in person said it’s strange and sad not to be in D.C.”

“I didn’t think it would hit me this hard…not being there,” Stacy Allan said.

Allan had her flights and hotel booked to be part of this years vigil.

She lost her husband, Lt. Aaron Allan with the Southport Indiana Police Department, in July 2017.

Allan said she feels for the families going through this without that in-person support this year.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s sad but being able to honor them I think has created a different platform if you will to kind of give them that virtual hug.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss