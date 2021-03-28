Rochester-area activists react to state cannabis deal: “We’re so close”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mary Kruger, an activist with local pro-cannabis group Roc NORML, has long waited for legislation like this to reach this stage in Albany.

“It is a very exciting time right now,” said Kruger, “and we’re so close to actually being the next state to legalize.”

Over the weekend, state lawmakers reached a deal that would legalize recreational cannabis use. The bill could reach the governor’s desk in a matter of days.

Kruger says NORML, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, is a cannabis consumer advocacy organization. The bill, Kruger told News 8, puts an emphasis on small business with its proposed separation of producers from retail owners.

Among some of the bill’s big points: New Yorkers 21 and older can buy recreational cannabis and can grow at home with a limited number of plants.

The bill also establishes a tax structure that reinvests revenues into communities through education, grants and drug treatment.

Also included are provisions and expansions to medical marijuana in the state. The bill expands eligible medical conditions to use it, and allows patients to grow it at home.

Those are steps in the right direction, according to Penelope Hamilton Crescibene, a patient and advocate for those who use medicinal cannabis.



“It is a huge improvement,” said Crescibene. “The MRTA is very comprehensive, it is very wide, so it is not focused on medical, but at least it did include some improvements for the patients.”

Now begins the wait to see whether this plays out this week in Albany, and how soon this could all be implemented.

“I am very optimistic and encouraged, but this is New York state, and anything can happen,” said Crescibene.