Web Show: Saturday, December 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC‘s 6 p.m. broadcasting was cancelled due to College Football coverage. A digital edition of the show has been uploaded above for viewing.

We apologize for any inconvenience this might have caused.

On tonight’s 6 P.M. Web Show, the team at News 8 covered two separate shootings that occurred within 30 minutes of each other, leaving two local residents in critical condition. Next, they discussed the arrival of the National Guard to Monroe County, a student-held protest against racism, new omicron cases in NY, weather in Rochester and more.