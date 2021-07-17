WATCH: Unidentified officer in Rochester guides elderly person across roadway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During one of Rochester’s most rainy days in recent history, an officer was captured providing a simple, yet loving act of kindness in the City’s Westside Saturday.
Shown in the video is an officer helping guide an elderly person across a three-lane roadway in the rain. Despite the overwhelming of praise received by bystanders and social media users, the officer and the person they helped remain anonymous.
News 8 has reached out to local authorities in an effort to help identify the people in the video.