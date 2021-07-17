WATCH: Unidentified officer in Rochester guides elderly person across roadway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During one of Rochester’s most rainy days in recent history, an officer was captured providing a simple, yet loving act of kindness in the City’s Westside Saturday.

Shown in the video is an officer helping guide an elderly person across a three-lane roadway in the rain. Despite the overwhelming of praise received by bystanders and social media users, the officer and the person they helped remain anonymous.

Video courtesy of Stuart Levy, Rochester resident.

News 8 has reached out to local authorities in an effort to help identify the people in the video.