CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) — Footage has been released of New York State Trooper Jimmy Rasaphone saving 13-year-old golden retriever, Lilah, from a drainage pipe in Conklin, New York.

Trooper Rasaphone crawled about 15 feet (5 meters) into the pipe to rescue Lilah.

“He crouched down and literally disappeared into the hole with a lead that had a choker on it,” said Lilah’s owner, Rudy Fuehrer, who called 911 for help on Sunday morning. “He was able somehow to manipulate his arms and get the choker around the dog’s head.”

The trooper and retriever both emerged soaking wet, but safe.

Body Cam Footage

Video Courtesy of NYSP PIO YouTube channel