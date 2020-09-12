WATCH LIVE: Daniel Prude demonstration in Rochester for 10th night in a row

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A demonstration is underway in Rochester, for the tenth straight night since of Daniel Prude’s death became public.
Thursday’s event was a celebration of life, as Daniel Prude’s family arrived from different parts of the country. There was food, speeches, and live music performed by Danielle Ponder and a full band.
After last weekend’s clashes between police and protesters, demonstrations have been peaceful since Sunday in Rochester.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.
